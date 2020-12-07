Some areas witness heavy down pour

Some places in the country experienced heavy downpour

Ketu North and Afadzato South have recorded heavy downpour, which was likely to delay the electoral process in these areas.

Ms Rosemary Takpo, a Ghana News Agency (GNA) correspondent, said the heavy rains was likely to disrupt the voting processes in areas where centres were in the open such as in Bedjeme and Afiamgbah.



She said it rained heavily for over two hours and some areas are feared flooded.

Bless Kwadzodeh, another correspondent said rain was falling in the Constituency and feared it could disrupt the voting process since most of the centres were around school compounds.