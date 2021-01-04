Some pastors visited shrines in Benin to ‘wipe out’ Akufo-Addo – Captain Smart

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Popular radio presenter, Captain Smart has alleged that some men of God in the country visited shrines in Benin in their quest to eliminate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Smart who made the accusations during his morning show on Angel FM indicated that the said pastors visited the West African country twice, that is, before and after the elections.



He said the purpose of their first visit was to help them secure a win for a certain flagbearer but since that did not work, they stormed the place for the second time to completely ‘wipe out’ the president before his swearing-in ceremony.



“The pastors that went to Benin before the elections and it backfired went back after the results were declared. This time around they tried to kill the president. They are very funny. There’s one that lives around my area. He went with one other prophet. Let me tell you, your plans have failed. Our president will be sworn in on January 7 no matter what you do,” he stated.



He emphasized that no amount of ‘evil conspiracy’ can eliminate the president and even when he dies, the presidency will not be handed over to a different flagbearer.



“On January 7, 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be sworn-in as president of the Republic of Ghana. He will not die and even when he dies we will not swear you in. You must get it straight; sometimes people need to understand certain principles in life. If I die to today my building at Tantra Hills will never be given to you. It is for my wife. I’m telling you that our president will not die,” Captain Smart stated.

In a related development, two men of God including Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako and Prophet Nigel Gaisie have also prophesied that there is an evil conspiracy and plot against the presidency.



Prophet Salifu Amoako said during his 31st watch night service that some persons will attempt to poison the president half-way through his second term.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie also said God revealed some dark clouds resting on the presidency to him.



They have both asked for prayers to overturn the prophecy.