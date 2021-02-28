Some prominent people are gays and lesbians – Nii Kpakpo Somoa alleges

A photo of homosexuals

Private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Somoa Addo has asserted that some prominent people in the country are part of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community in the country.

He listed lawyers, judges and journalists as some of the prominent people who are into gayism and lesbianism.



While making his submission regarding LGBTQ+ activism in the county on Citi Tv’s Big Issue, Nii Kpakpo Somoa said, “We cannot pretend that we cannot have the gay community in Ghana and the gay community in Ghana involves very prominent people so the gay community do exist…If you go to certain places in Accra, you’ll see them. There are lawyers, judges, journalists…it cuts across. They are known people who have a certain sexual orientation different from what we will consider as natural.”



He furthered that the LGBTQ+ community are seeking to fight against the law that criminalizes their activities, hence the activism of LGBTQ+ in recent times.



According to the legal practitioner, “You can’t do it in the open because if you do it in the open and you are arrested, you can be prosecuted for it. What we have done to our law since colonial days is to criminalize it so what that community has sought to do is to push back by way of education, activism.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the country’s stance on the controversies surrounding the legalization of the LGBTQ+ in Ghana.



According to him, homosexuality will not be legalized under his government.



He made this known during the investiture of the second Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana at Asante Mampong Saturday, February 27, 2021.



