'Someone begged us to try him and see, now look where we are' – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

Former President of Ghana

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to kick out the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the 2024 general elections, for what he describes as economic mismanagement and failed promises.

According to him, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo begged Ghanaians to give him a chance to lead but he has failed to deliver to expectations.

John Mahama, on a tour of the Bono Region, told delegates in Kintampo North that Ghanaians could no longer afford a try-and-error leadership but instead are in need of an experienced leader who has what it takes, in terms of the track record and competence.

“Someone begged us to try him and see. We believed him and gave him a chance, but look where we are now.

“He has ruined the economy. Ghanaians are struggling, and the hardship we are facing is unprecedented. We have not seen anything like this in our political history since Kwame Nkrumah’s time,” John Mahama is quoted to have said during his tour.

Mahama; former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor; former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu; and businessman Ernest Kwabena Kobeah are expected to compete in the NDC flagbearership election scheduled for May 13, 2023.

John Mahama is currently touring regions accompanied by some national, regional and constituency executives as he campaigns for the party's flagbearership bid.

He launched his campaign on Thursday, March 2, at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, on the theme: Building the Ghana that We Want Together.”

