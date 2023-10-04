Sosu apologises for derogatory swear words during #OccupyBoG demo

Francis-Xavier Sosu is the MP for Madina

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has apologised for some unsavoury comments he made during the #OccupyBoG demonstration in Accra, aimed at getting the Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his two deputies to step down.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne TV with Serwaa Amihere, the MP said that on hindsight, he takes back all the things he said because they are not a reflection of who he is.



He added that the unsavoury comments he made were out of a moment of anger and frustration at what he says is the mismanagement of the Central Bank of Ghana by Dr. Ernest Addison, and his two deputies.



Francis-Xavier Sosu, therefore, issued an apology to all who were offended by his comments.



“I would say that yesterday, I was basically consumed by anger and frustration towards the mismanagement at BoG, even though I take full responsibility of those statements and I believe that they were not in good taste and I respectfully take them back, and sincerely apologise to many, many people who feel disappointed and who feel offended by that statement.



“I take full responsible of those statements. I’ve reflected over them and I know that as a young man, consistent with my own values, I don’t think this is the example I would want other young politicians or people that I mentor to take,” he said.

The demonstrators were able to reach the precincts of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) but refused to present their petition because, in the words of the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the refusal of the Governor or either of his two deputies to personally show up to receive the document was a disrespect to the people of Ghana.



Meanwhile, Francis-Xavier Sosu has issue an official apology to this effect.





I unreservedly apologize for my actions and words. I have reflected and realized that though I spoke those words out of anger and extreme provocation, I was completely out of character.



Consistent with my avowed values, I am sincerely Sorry. pic.twitter.com/gcLScKizNX — Francis-Xavier Sosu (@fx_sosu) October 4, 2023

#OccupyBoGDemo #OccupyBoGProtest:



I was basically consumed by anger and frustration toward the mismanagement at the BoG. I take full responsibility of my statements on that tape, and I sincerely apologize to anyone who felt offended by my statements.



Please find a place in… pic.twitter.com/uVNmUhV15V — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) October 4, 2023

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/OGB