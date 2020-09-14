Politics

South Africans debating on NPP manifesto — Yayra Koku

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The 2020 manifesto for the governing New Patriotic Party is being debated on in South Africa instead of Ghana, an outspoken member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku has said.

The NDC activist in a post on Facebook claimed that the NPP manifesto has no popularity in the country because the party employed the assistance of South African nationals in the writing of its policies and aims.



According to him, the NPP manifesto cannot be a subject of discussion in Ghana since the government paid the so-called manifesto writers with huge sums of Ghana cedis including hosting them at the country's most expensive hotel, Kempiski.



He challenged Ghanaians to fact-checked whether or not the NPP 2020 manifesto is being discussed in SA rather than Ghana.



“Do you know why nobody is talking about the NPP manifesto in Ghana? It is because the manifesto was written by some South Africans who were paid with millions of the taxpayer's money. Guess where they were sleeping; Kempinski. So if you like, go to South Africa now, that is where they are discussing the NPP manifesto”, said Yayra Koku.

Unlike the NPP, Yayra Koku noted the NDC manifesto was pieced together by Ghanaians with leaders of the party as facilitators. According to him, the NDC went to the grounds and recorded the needs of the people and captured them in its ‘The People's Manifesto’.



“But the NDC manifesto was written by Ghanaians with NDC leaders as facilitators. They went to the people and asked them what they want. They listened to them and heard them. That is why the manifesto is called "THE PEOPLE'S MANIFESTO"”, he noted.





