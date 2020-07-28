Regional News

South Dayi Presiding Member commends EC for peaceful registration exercise

Some participant at the voters registration center

Mr Kwame Dadzawa, the Presiding Member (PM) of South Dayi District Assembly in the Volta Region, has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the peaceful conduct of the registration exercise in the District.

The PM, who is also the First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the District, said the District had not recorded any incident of disruption of the process since the exercise began and attributed the outcome to the professionalism of the EC.



He also extolled the EC for making available the necessary COVID-19 preventive materials, Veronica buckets, liquid soap, tissue papers and hand sanitizers at all the centres, to enable people to observe the safety protocols to avoid the spread of the disease.



Mr Dadzawa, who was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after a tour of some centres in the District, also commended the security personnel at the various centres for discharging their duties effectively and maintaining peace and order.



He, however, observed that some registrants were not adhering to the protocols of wearing masks at some centres, and entreated them to abide by the health safety protocols in order not to make themselves and the registration officials candidates of the novel coronavirus.

Mr Dadzawa also implored parents not to allow their underage children to register as it was a crime punishable by law.



He urged the Assembly members to intensify education on the health safety protocols in their various electoral areas to help curb the spread of the pandemic and mitigate its impact on the society.



Mr Dadzawa said the fight against the novel coronavirus required a collective effort and called on the citizenry to offer the needed support to the government in its quest to stem the spread of the virus.



He also lauded the health personnel in the District and those at the various registration centres for effective delivery of their core mandate and called on the residents in the District to support them in the fight against COVID-19.

