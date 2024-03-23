Speaker Bagbin travels to Geneva for 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has travelled to Geneva, Switzerland to attend the 148th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly from March 23rd to March 27th, 2024.

His participation in the IPU Assembly is to strengthen Ghana's commitment to global parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.



As the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Bagbin represents Ghana's interests on an international stage, fostering diplomatic relations and exchanging ideas with counterparts from around the world.



During his visit to Geneva, Alban Bagbin will contribute to discussions on key issues facing parliaments worldwide, including democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.



As Ghana continues to strengthen its diplomatic ties and engagement with the international community, Speaker Bagbin's presence at the IPU Assembly reinforces the country's commitment to multilateralism and cooperation.

Upon his return to Ghana, Speaker Bagbin is expected to share insights gained from his participation in the IPU Assembly, further enriching parliamentary debates and policy discussions at home.



ID/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.