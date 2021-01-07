Speaker Election: We’ll fish out MP mole and punish the person – NPP cries over ‘serious’ betrayal

Samuel Atta Akyea, Works and Housing Minister

Member of Parliament Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Atta Akyea has given a clear indication that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will fish out the mole who voted against the NPP’s nominee for the Speaker of Parliament position.

Prof Mike Ocquaye garnered 135 of the votes cast while the NDC’s Alban Bagbin garnered 138 of the votes cast on the night to win the position of Speaker of Parliament.



Speaking to the media after the election, the Abuakwa South MP said: “I think he will be found out because some of these things you think you can get away with but the person will be found out and when he’s found out, he should be disciplined”.

He continued “See when I say I’m for the New Patriotic Party and the course of the New Patriotic Party I might disagree but so long as that’s what the party’s pleasure is, he should toe the line. That is how you are counted as one of us. What you’ve done is that you have empowered the people on the other side and if he’s so found, I’m of the humble view that he should be punished”.



Although he could not tell the punishment to be meted out to the individual he describes as a black cat, he knows that the political party has procedures in dealing with such matters.