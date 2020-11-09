Speaker expresses hope of fair elections as 7th Parliament comes to an end

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye is confident the 2020 December general elections will be an orderly, fair and credible one.

The Speaker made the comment in his closing remarks when the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic of Ghana was closed over the weekend.



The Speaker also expressed hope for a peaceful transition after the elections, saying “the house is making adequate preparations towards the dissolution of the 7th parliament and I urged all to work in tandem for a seamless transition. As the 2020 general elections approach, I wish you all the very best and I pray that our nation will be law-abiding as we know it has always been and that every official will play his or her part according to the requirements of the law of our country. Honourable Members, I am confident that together, we can have an orderly, fair and credible election.”

On his part the Majority Chief Whip, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh called for heightened public awareness on the COVI-19 pandemic whiles the Majority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu reiterated the need for peace as the nation heads into the December polls.



The 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic was inaugurated on the midnight of January 6, 2017 and has worked to be one of the most successful in the history of the country having passed on a record number of legislations.