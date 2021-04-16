Speaker of Parliament donates food items to disabled persons

Alban Bagbin standing by some beneficiaries

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey, Contributor

The Speaker of the 8th Parliament of Ghana, the Rt Hon, Alban Bagbin, has donated 200 bags of polished rice and 100 packs of Sugar to the Upper West Chapter of the Ghana Federation of Disabled Organization.

The donation was presented a day after he met with the federation to discuss matters of nation-building and their welfare.



Presenting the donation on his behalf, Mr. Lord Michael Baatuolkuu, the Speech Writer and a Special Assistant to the Speaker of Parliament said it was in honour of the promise the speaker made to the group when he met them.

The Chairman of the federation, Mr. Ibrahim Saani, flanked by some other executives, received the donation on behalf of the members and thanked the Speaker of Parliament for always coming to their aid.