Speaker petitioned to probe unparliamentary conduct of Kennedy Agyapong and Hawa Koomson

Kwasi Dawood, a Ghanaian citizen and native of Agona Swedru in the Central Region has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament to probe the “unparliamentary” behaviour of two MPs.

Kwasi Dawood named the badly behaved MPs as Kennedy Ohene Agyapong (NPP- Assin Central) and Mavis Hawa Koomson (NPP- Awutu Senya East).



According to the petitioner, “there is prima facie evidence showing specific unruly actions taken by the said Members of Parliament which are unparliamentary, inimical to democracy, pose a grave danger to life and property of citizens of Ghana as well as a threat to the peace and security of the State”.



Mr Kwasi Dawood is thus asking “that their actions should be [probed] and when found liable must suffer the appropriate sanctions as the laws of Ghana and the authority of Parliament permit”.



In the case of Kennedy Agyapong, the petition, sighted by GhanaWeb explained that the MP had accused John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC, and other members of that party - Joshua Akamba, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and others of “burning fourteen market stalls”.



The petition also added that Kennedy Agyapong had threatened to “burn down the house of former President John Dramani Mahama”.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, on the other hand, was cited by the petitioner for physically assaulting some persons at a polling station in the Awutu Senya East Constituency during the voter registration exercise.



“Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson and her thugs burnt down a motorbike belonging to one of those who had shown up to be registered,” it said.



Read the petition below:



