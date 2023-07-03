Speaker to swear in Gyakye Quayson on Tuesday

The Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, Alban Bagbin, will on July 4, 2023, swear in the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.
Gyakye Quayson emerged the winner of the Assin North by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.
His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.
Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.
The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.
YNA/OGB
- Gyakye Quayson is the NDC's Joseph, he can’t be destroyed – Prophet Amoako Atta warns
- Discontinue Gyakye Quayson trial: The academic, chief, priest who have spoken so far
- I disagree with Dormaahene on Gyakye Quayson’s trial - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
- Sammy Gyamfi exposes NPP's alleged bribery and jail threats to James Gyakye Quayson
- Cake and cheers: How NDC MPs welcomed Gyakye Quayson back to parliament
- Read all related articles