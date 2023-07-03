7
Menu
News

Speaker to swear in Gyakye Quayson on Tuesday

James Gyakye Quayson.jpeg Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson

Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, Alban Bagbin, will on July 4, 2023, swear in the Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.

Gyakye Quayson emerged the winner of the Assin North by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.

Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.

The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: