Special Voting: Adams Bona’s claim on omitted names of security personnel irresponsible – Editor

Adam Bonaa is a security analyst

Managing Editor of The Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, has insisted that statements made by Security Analyst Adam Bonaa on the percentage of omitted names of security personnel from the special voting list was not based on any fact.

According to him, the Security Analyst cannot make such an assertion without any concrete proof to that effect.



“Adam Bonaa’s claim is irresponsible. He can’t say that 60% of security personnel do not have their names on the special voting list. It is sad when you don’t have the bare facts and make this statement. I insist that what Adam Bonaa said was irresponsible”.



Awudu Mahama motioned that if these security personnel had their names routed to the Electoral Commission through their various outfits, “do they have to go through Adam Bonaa?” he asked in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show hosted on Happy 98.9 FM and e.TV Ghana.



“A couple of officers just called him and he is saying over 60% of them cannot find their names in the special voting list? That is irresponsible of him. The issue is not about people saying their names are not on the list but it is about the people.

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, raised concerns over what he says is the omission of names of security personnel from the special list of voters for the upcoming December 7, 2020 polls.



He says, the number excluded accounts for more than 60% of personnel.



Adam Bonaa says information available to him suggests that the affected officers are part of the security task force to be deployed on Election Day hence their exclusion from the special voting list has become problematic.



He maintains some personnel he has personally spoken to have confirmed that their checks of the list show their names cannot be found in the special register; a situation he fully believes has security implications.