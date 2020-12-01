Special Voting: Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro NDC PC worried over missing names

Alexander Ackuaku, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, has expressed concern over missing names of some security service personnel from the Special Voting register.

According to him, the Electoral Commission (EC) needs to arrange for some special dispensation for all such personnel before December 7 so that they can exercise their franchise.



“Polls will start at 7 am and before polls start, we expect that security agencies, the people who will help manage the security at the polling stations, all of them should be at post before polls start. So, if such a person is not able [to vote] and he or she has to go to his or her polling station early in the morning to cast his vote…it can create security lapses for us,” Ackuaku observed.



He further urged the EC officials to as a matter of urgency create a special platform for the security personnel and other affected persons whose names could not be found to vote before the election day.



But Sylvester Tetteh, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate debunked Alexander Akuaku’s assertion that the omission of names of security personnel from the Special Voting list will cause problems on election day.



He explained that it is not possible for the EC to give the affected persons special dispensation to vote before December 7.

“Once your name is not on the roll, you won’t be able to vote because all these names have been [excluded] from the main register, so you cannot have special dispensation. The rules cannot be made on the day of voting,” the NPP parliamentary candidate said.



He noted that any person who resides within the Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro constituency and was not able to vote during the special voting process will not be posted to places which are outside the constituency to work on election day.



“If you are a police officer resident in Kokrobite and you are not able to vote [today] and the police service is deploying men to supervise the election, I am not sure, they will take you away from Kokrobite, you’ll be in Kokrobite,” the NPP parliamentary candidate said.



