Special Voting: EC recorded 87.8 percent turnout – Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa, EC Chairperson

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has revealed it recorded a voter turnout of 87.8 percent in the just ended special voting exercise.

The development comes after security personnel, staff of the EC, and journalists nationwide cast their ballots ahead of the main exercise coming off on Monday, December 7, 2020.



“If I am to take a cue from the Special voting, we had a turnout of 87.8 percent during the exercise that took place on December 1, 2020. We are hoping that we will have such a turnout or higher with God being our helper and all things being equal on Monday December 7, 2020.”



Mrs Jean Mensa made the disclosure at a press briefing on Sunday, December 6, 2020, ahead of the general elections.

She added persons who may have misplaced their voter identification cards prior to the election will still be granted the opportunity to vote as they could still find their names in the register at their various polling stations.



Ghanaians will on Monday, December 7, cast their vote in a general election to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament across 38,622 polling stations of the country.



The exercise will begin nationwide at 7 am and end at 5 pm on Monday.