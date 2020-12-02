Special Voting: Hohoe records 91 percent special voting turn-out

Wed, 2 Dec 2020 Source: GNA
A total of 405 out of 446 total voters on Tuesday cast their ballots in the special voting exercise in the Hohoe Constituency.
The number, representing 91 percent, voted at the end of polls at 1700 hours. Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the process was successful.
The number comprised 278 males representing 69 percent and 127 females representing 31 percent.
There was one spoilt presidential ballot.
The Party Agents in the presence of the security used their seals on the ballot boxes after polls.
