Special Voting: I am impressed with the process - John Dumelo

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress, John Dumelo, has today, December 1, toured various centers in his constituency designated for the Special Voting.

GhanaWeb’s camera caught up with Mr. Dumelo at the Legon Police Station, where he had arrived to observe the process.



Speaking to our reporter, Mawuli Ahorlu, he indicated that he was so far impressed with the electoral processes at the various polling stations he had been to.



“So far, so good. I think this is just a dress rehearsal for the December 7 elections. The Security Personnel and the media have starting gathering here,” he said.



He indicated that electorates who will partake in the main elections have been educated on how to properly cast their ballot to reduce the high number of rejected ballots in this year's elections.

“We have really educated them well, we have done this miniature voting paper that we have distributed around that shows how to vote for John Dramani Mahama who is number 2 on the ballot paper.”



Upon GhanaWeb’s visit to some polling stations in the Greater Accra Region, we realized that the process was ongoing smoothly with an encouraging voter turnout.



