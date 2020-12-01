Special Voting delays for nearly an hour in Tema West

Electoral materials arrived 30 minutes late at various polling stations

Special Voting at two polling stations in Tema West was delayed for almost an hour at the start of polls on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Electoral materials arrived 30 minutes late as this delayed the process for nearly an hour.



Voting started at 7:45 with officials of the Electoral Commission, members of the Security Services, and the media taking turns to vote.

In all, some 877 registered special voters including 439 from Polling Station A and 438 from Polling Station B are expected to cast their votes at the Community Two Police Station.



Meanwhile, the GNA observed that Covid-19 protocols have been strictly adhered to.