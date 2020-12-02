Special Voting ends peacefully at Dome-Kwabenya Constituency

Polling station offcials cross-check names of special voters

A total of 678 persons out of the expected 784 eligible voters on Tuesday, cast their ballot in the Election 2020 special voting exercise at the Kwabenya Police Station Centres A and B.

The Centres which are under the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, recorded no negative incidents, but enjoyed a peaceful process with a friendly atmosphere between all the Electoral Officials, Party Agents, media, security personnel and the electorates.



At the close of the voting process at 1700hours, the total number of valid ballots cast at the Centre A was 335, while Centre B recorded 343.

Mr James Coffie, the Electoral Officer for the Centre A, said the process had been satisfactory and thanked all the polling official and the respective party agents for their cooperation.



Earlier in the day, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party, passed through to observe the voting process.