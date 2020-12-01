Special voting: Returning officer optimistic of higher voter turnout

Essential workers in queue to exercise their franchise

Correspondence from Northern Region

The presiding officer of the Kalpohini Snr High School in the Tamale North constituency Mr. John N. Ali is optimistic that by the close of today's polls, they will have 85 to 95% voter turnout.



Speaking to GhanaWeb Northern Regional Correspondent, Alidu Abdul-Rashid, he said a total of 242 is expected to cast their votes at the Kalpohini Snr High School and out of that, about 150 have cast their votes as of 12 noon today, given it a 70% rating.



Mr. Ali added that so far so good, they have not encountered any problem and the relationship between them and the party agents are good.



“We don't have any problem, verification is smooth, all those who came here have been verified." He said.



“The party agents are friendly, they are stakeholders in this exercise...So if they are veering off the law I tell them that we are working according to the law" he added

He noted the process is a human institution therefore they do not expect to get 100% voter turnout.



Mr. Ali was optimistic about the verification device “the way the device is working, normally it is the failure of the device that usually bring the issues, but so far the device has not given us any problem and so the anticipation is that it will be ok."



Mr. Ali further explained that should the verification machines continue to work effectively as it works today, there won't be any problems come December 7.



He encourages the general public to come out in their numbers to vote on December 7.