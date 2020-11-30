Special voting: Vote for Mahama - Menzgold customers beg Security Services

Spokesperson of the Coalition, Fred Forson

The Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers has directed their campaign for John Dramani Mahama to the security services as they rally the personnel to vote massively for the National Democratic Congress in Tuesday’s special voting exercise.

The coalition has taken a stance to campaign for all 60 thousand affected clients to pool ten persons each to vote for the flagbearer of the opposition NDC whom they insist has given them the best of assurances of getting back their locked-up funds.



Addressing a news conference in Kumasi, the group contended per their database, a majority of soldiers who went on international missions deposited their remunerations with the defunct gold trading firm.



A spokesperson for the coalition of aggrieved customers of Menzgold Fred Forson was confident, the security services will be taking a bold step to further a course which began two years ago since the company was shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission.



“Some of them went to Sudan for peacekeeping operations and the money they earned were invested in Menzgold. As the security services are going to vote on Tuesday, we are urging them that now that we have an assurance from one of the main contenders to the seat, they should do justice by identifying the column for John Dramani Mahama and vote for him for our monies to be paid,” he challenged.



Meanwhile, the customers who have joined in the NDC campaign are confident, the promises made by candidate Mahama in his Friday interview on PanAfrica TV to end the suffering of all Menzgold customers is enough to earn him their thumbs.

A clearly bothered woman told reporter Ivan Heathcote – Fumador, “I am going for the one who has assured me and that’s John Mahama, two sure two direct. I have never voted for NDC before since I began voting in 1992 when I turned 18 because what he is saying is going to save our people.”



Another young man rooting for the NDC argued, “we have waited for three years as if we are not Ghanaians but by God’s grace, the NDC flagbearer who is the former president has declared that when we vote for him, he will make sure that our locked up investments will be given to the customers so why not?”



The aggrieved customers insisted the Nana Akufo-Addo Administration and its assigns had woefully failed them and insulted them in their communications about their plight; compelling them to take the stance.



The whole gathering of Menzgold Customers turned wild with the two sure gestures when the speakers began blurring the campaign songs of the National Democratic Congress amidst singing and dancing to enforce their resolve to vote for the party.