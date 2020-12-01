Special voting exercise begins smoothly in Ho

1,472 registered voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the Volta regional capital

The special voting exercise for security personnel, the media, staff of the Electoral Commission, and all others on duty on polls day has taken-off smoothly at the Ho Regional office of the Electoral Commission.

The Ho Municipal Electoral Officer, Nana Oduro Numapau, speaking to the Ghana News Agency said the exercise started at exactly 7:am and 1,472 registered voters are expected to exercise their franchise.



He said the two centres where the voting process is being held will have a capacity of 735 and 737 electorates on the roll respectively.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 safety protocols have so far been strictly adhered to.



This involves social distancing and wearing of face masks by prospective voters.