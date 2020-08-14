General News

'Squeezing of balls', other salacious things total diversion - Pratt criticizes Ahwoi's book

Renowned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has criticized Professor Kwamena Ahwoi's book; "Working with Rawlings" for focusing on salacious things like 'squeezing of balls'.

According to him, the book was released at a wrong time; a time when the focus should be on more important things in the country.



"Working for Rawlings" chronicles Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s experiences while working with former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Part of the book narrates how former President Rawlings held Bede Ziedeng’s testicles, squeezed them hard and left them in record time.

Contributing to 'Kokrokoo' programme on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt bemoaned: "we have just few months to election and we need to discuss issues important to Ghanaians; getting access to clean water and so on . . . we don't need this: squeezing of balls and all these salacious things being discussed; it's a total diversion at this time; it's not in anybody's interest".





