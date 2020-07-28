General News

Stand for peace and integrity – Methodist Bishop to Jane Naana

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the company of some NDC executives

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo has charged the opposition NDC Running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to stand for integrity and truth in her political activities.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo was speaking at a Thanksgiving service for Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the Asbury Dunwell Methodist Church in Accra after her official outdooring yesterday as a Running mate.



He further charged the former Minister of Education to stand against the politics of insults and of violence which has characterized politics in Ghana for some time now.

“Someone said violence means you’ve come to the end of your creative activity. Do go that way, call for peace, ask for peace because the God in whose presence you sit and the God you’re acknowledging He’s peace and His peace he gives to people. Carry it, walk with it, talk about it and let the people know that yes indeed you stand with this God.”



Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang becomes the first female Running Mate on the ticket of a major political party in Ghana.

