State sues Haruna, Sam George, Ras Mubarak, Muntaka, 7 other NDC MPs for marching to EC

Some NDC MPs at the EC headquarters

The state, represented by the Ghana Police Service, has dragged Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and ten other opposition MPs to court for embarking on a march to the office of the Electoral Commission in contravention of the Public Order Act.

They have also been charged with unlawful assembly.



The other ten MPs are Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Nelson Etse Kwami Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Yerlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, Bashir Alhassan Fuseini and Kwabena Mintah Akando.



There was a near-violent standoff between the Minority Caucus in Parliament and about 100 heavily armed riot police officers on Tuesday, 22 December 202, as the marching lawmakers tried forcing their way into the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, which is about a kilometre from the Office of Parliament, to present a petition to the election management body concerning the election results declared for the Techiman South constituency after the recently-held general elections.



The MPs, led by Mr Iddrisu, were mostly clad in black and kept daring the armed police officers to “shoot us” and “kill us”.



The police said the MPs needed to have served notice of their protest to the law enforcement body in accordance with the Public Order Act but the MPs said they were just taking a walk, reported Class FM’s parliamentary correspondent Charles Akrofi, who marched along with the crowd amidst the melee.

The protest march by the Minority Caucus followed several pockets of demonstration across the country by members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Electoral Commission and its management, who they have accused of stealing victory for the incumbent.



Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 percent.



His closest contender, former President John Mahama of the NDC, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 percent.







