Stay off Bawumia, don’t make us angry – Hawa Koomson warns ex-NPP MP

Edward Ennin, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi East has been cautioned by fisheries minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, to desist from attacking the person and presidential flagbearership bid of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The minister said despite being a member of the NPP, Ennin has serially stated his support for Alan Kyerematen, who quit the NPP flagbearership race after resigning from the party.



She entreated him to focus on his preferred candidate who is currently planning to run as an independent candidate in 2024.



Ennin’s latest attack on Bawumia was on Accra-based Okay FM where he alleged (October 27) that the Vice President's camp was bribing delegates through top government appointees ahead of the November 4 presidential primaries.



It was in reaction to his claims that Hawa Koomson called into the programme to set the records straight and by so doing send a warning to Ennin to stay off Bawumia.



“He should have some discipline and stay off Dr. Bawumia who is the choice of the party. Ennin is on record to have said his candidate is Alan, he should focus on his candidate and remove Bawumia’s name from his mouth," she submitted.

She accused him of engaging in tribal politics with his attacks on Bawumia adding that claims that 'president' Bawumia will shield current appointees tainted in corruption will by extension include his principal, Alan Kyerematen.



“If he comes to speak as he wants, we will all come on board even though I haven’t made up my mind to get into any confrontation, let’s all advocate for our candidates…I am a 100% northern woman and a proud one at that.



“Some of his pronouncements anger us, it takes votes from the north and Volta regions to give the party victory, he should remain focused and leave us alone.” she stressed.



Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



