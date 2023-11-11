Step down and allow Bawumia to continue! - Charles Owusu to Akufo-Addo

Charles Owusu has requested President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to step down.

According to Charles, the President handing over to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will go a long way to help the New Patriotic Party, particularly when he (Nana Addo) anticipates to hand over power to the next NPP government.



The newly-elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in his victory address to supporters and the nation at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, November 4, gave a clear indication of his independent mindedness to lead the country in 2025.



In his speech, Dr. Bawumia declared a new era, stressing his own vision and priorities for Ghana.



"I have my own vision and my own priorities. Given the opportunity by you, the people of Ghana to lead, I shall govern as my own man with guidance from God Almighty," Dr. Bawumia said.



The former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission believes President Akufo-Addo giving the reins to Dr. Bawumia will enable him to show Ghanaians what to expect from him so as to vote him into power.

"If President Akufo-Addo's motive is indeed to hand over to his political party as he always says, I would ask President Akufo-Addo to step down for Dr. Bawumia. During his (Bawumia) inauguration, he stated he has his own vision. Indeed, every person has his own vision...If Dr. Bawumia's vision which is unique from the President Akufo-Addo's can materialize for Ghanaians to see ahead of the 2024 election, I feel the best thing for the President to do is to step aside for Dr. Bawumia to continue," Charles Owusu argued.



He insisted that the President stepping down for Bawumia "would help them a lot for the one year ahead of us to prepare himself and prove to Ghanaians his vision which will make Ghanaians see his unique abilities that if given power, he would come and do something unique for Ghana as he says".



"I feel President Akufo-Addo has done his part but if he wants the government to continue and become a bit easier for them," he should hand over to the Vice President, he maintained while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Friday morning.



He added it is the "best way for President Akufo-Addo to leave an unprecedented legacy".



