Stephen Atubiga faces NDC sanhedrin today over attacks on Alabi, others

Stephen Atubiga, suspended member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)

Suspended member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Stephen Atubiga will today May 12, 2021 face the party’s disciplinary committee.

Stephen Atubiga was suspended for attacking the NDC’s Campaign Manager for the 2020 election Prof. Joshua Alabi.



He was also on record to have said that only useless politicians retire broke; a statement the National Democratic Congress deems as against the principles on which the party was built.



Announcing his meeting with the disciplinary committee, Stephen Atubiga indicated that he is upbeat about the meeting and is hopeful that he will prevail.

“Thanks to God/Allah, I would be meeting the disciplinary committee on the 12th of may this week.The month of may has always been special for me inlife and in growing up. I was born on 16th may, my mother died on 27th of may, I delivered my son on 20th may in the car on our way to the hospital. I was driving with the left hand speeding to get to the hospital quickly, while using the right hand to deliver baby coming out. In all the panic moves God /Allah made it possible."



"So, may has always been my month. To always achieve what he God /Allah has for me, and prepared me for. The principal of truthfulness, probity and accountability always vindicates one with posterity. Time will tell with Better days ahead.”