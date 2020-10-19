Stephen Ntim mourns Mfansteman MP and Yapei Kusawgu PC

Stephen Ntim is a former National First Vice-Chairman of the NPP

A former National First Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Stephen Ntim, has added his voice to that of other party members and sympathizers who are grieving with the families of the late parliamentary candidate for Yapei Kusawgu, Abu Kamara, who lost his life in an automobile accident as well as the tragic killing of Mfansteman MP Ekow Hayford at the hands of some bandits.

“I’m extending to the families, the party leadership in these constituencies, the Savanna and Central regions respectively, and at all other levels of the party leadership, my heartfelt condolences, at this trying moment, especially at a time when we’ve gone through the painstaking due processes, and all is set for the general elections,” Mr. Ntim said in a statement.



He advised members of the party who feel that some supernatural happenings are taking place within the party because two of their lawmakers have passed on within a few days’ intervals, to desist from such superstitious beliefs.



“What we should realize is that during general election campaigns, there is usually pressure on the campaign teams to move hurriedly from place to place to cover all grounds before election day.



“Overspeeding, fatigue resulting from long hours of driving within the constituency, are the main causes of these accidents,” he explained.

Mr. Ntim advised that the party structure its campaign rounds in such a way that they will campaign in all the communities within the constituencies, without having to spend long hours on the roads, and sleeping behind the wheels, as well as risking their lives to would-be criminals ambushing them.



“If we observe these precautions, we shall win the elections and still preserve our lives.



May God guide us in our respective endeavors to give off our best toward total victory on 7th December 2020,” he added.