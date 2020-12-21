'Stolen elections': NDC giving up fight will be end of Ghana’s democracy – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said their street protests will rage unabated to overturn the “stolen elections”.

He emphasized that if the opposition NDC doesn’t get the needed justice in this episode of rigged elections, that will be the end of the country’s democracy.



“All the things that guarantee democracy have been sidestepped. If we don’t put a stop to it to uphold justice at all times this will be the end of our democracy, because in the next elections, you can’t imagine what will happen."



“The protests will shed light on the truth and if we’re able to disseminate the truth to Ghanaians then we can get the desired peace in the country. If you go to a cemetery you’ll be deluded to think that the place is quiet and peaceful, but beneath that peace is rotten dead bodies. Is that the peace we want in Ghana? Nelson Mandela, Fidel Castro and other freedom fighters have said peace is the product of justice. So if justice hasn’t been delivered and you still demand peace, what you get is appeasement.” he said in an interview on Agoo TV/Kasapa Fm on Monday.



There have been widespread protests by NDC supporters in different parts of the country, burning tyres and mounting roadblocks and calling for an audit of the election that declared President Akufo-Addo winner.

Last week’s protest at the Electoral Commission Headquarters in Accra saw some 26 supporters arrested and have been granted GHC10,000 bail each by a court.



The NDC has already indicated that it will not rush to court to seek redress.



It has said its next line of action will be determined after auditing figures from all polling stations and gathering all relevant evidence relating to the elections.



