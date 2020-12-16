Stop attacking Alfred Ocansey for airing wrong parliamentary figures - Bridget Otoo

Media personality, Bridget Otoo and Alfred Ocansey

Media personality, Bridget Otoo has waded in the support of the TV3 anchor, Alfred Ocansey after airing inaccurate information during the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

Alfred Ocansey during a live show on the election day, projected 149 win of the parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and 126 for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The anchor has since come under a barrage of attacks, as sympathizers of the NDC have questioned the credibility of the said results before going on air to make the projection.



But, reacting to the incident, Bridget Otoo, who is also a former employer of TV3 pleaded with Ghanaians not to attack Alfred Ocansey for the wrongdoing.



According to the freelance journalist, she feels so bad for Alfred who is being attacked when in the actual sense, he only presented the show and had no idea where those figures were coming from. She said the figures the anchor mentioned on air, were given to him by a producer who also got it from an unreliable source.



"....And I feel so bad for somebody like Alfred. Guys, please stop attacking Alfred. Alfred is the just the guy who presented the show. That figure he mentioned was given to him by a producer who probably also got it from someone...," She said in portions of a video on Twitter scolding TV3 to do better.



She, however, advised TV3 to stop being in a rush to save them from such embarrassments in the future.

Meanwhile, the Management of Media General has set the records straight on the controversial projections made by TV3.The management, in a statement, said its projected results declared by its presenters in the December 7 elections, were not made to favour a particular political party.It said they did so based on figures available to them at the time and was subjected to further changes as and when more and new figures were received.