Stop behaving like Donald Trump and concede defeat – John Boadu advises Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu says John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress is exhibiting behaviours similar to Donald Trump, the unseated president of the United States of America.

According to the party, the NDC has no case of crying foul over the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) and that if they have any issues with the declared results, they should use the appropriate channels to seek redress.



Speaking at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu said “We can’t sit in this country and because of one’s selfish interest and wants to be given the nod by his party to contest the election again wants to destabilize the peace we enjoy in the country is calling on children to hit the streets to protest while his children are enjoying and being flown in and out the country. We are calling on the national peace council, the chief imam, the national house of chiefs, the media, and all civil society organizations to condemn John Mahama’s act and ask him to concede defeat.



Mr. Boadu added that “You [Mahama] have lost the election, just concede. Why are you [John Mahama] behaving like Donald Trump? You are just a loser, concede, and let peace prevail. Why do you want to be called Ghana Donald Trump? Aside from you being incompetent, we don’t want you to be like Trump.”



Mahama’s Demand

In an interview with the Voice of America’s (VOA) Peter Clottey, Mr Mahama said if an independent audit is done on the EC’s results and the outcome proves that he had lost the elections, he will accept it and walk away as he had done in the past.



The NDC flagbearer said that he has won the elections and that there are attempts by the government to subvert the will of Ghanaians.



“It is clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We’ve won in 10 regions out of 16 and Ghanaians have expressed their confidence in us.



“We will resist any attempt to subvert the will of the people” as he accused the government of using military personnel to intimidate persons in areas favourable to the NDC”.