Stop blaming coronavirus for messed up economy – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has admonished the Akufo-Addo led government to stop blaming the impact of coronavirus for Ghana’s poor economy.

The former President speaking in an interview on BBC Pidgin said Ghana’s economy was in shambles before the emergence of COVID-19 adding that it is disingenuous for the President and the Finance Minister to continuously blame their poor economic management on the pandemic.



“The economy has collapsed. It is the worse economy in the 4th Republic…the economy was messed up before COVID-19 set in. If the economy was so good, why is it in shambles now? Côte d’Ivoire’s economy is surviving despite coronavirus. This government is talk, talk talk, just engaging in propaganda. Life is hard for Ghanaians.

“I am just coming one of the rural areas and they tell you that life was better for them in 2016 than now. We have a track record. Ghanaians should compare their lives in 2016 to today. Social and economic infrastructure improved under our watch. We built hospitals and schools.



“This government has just been constructing toilets. They have not built a single hospital. Every government built a secondary school, but they haven’t constructed any,” Mr Mahama said.