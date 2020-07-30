General News

Stop calling Akufo-Addo's administration as NPP govt - Kwabena Bomfeh tells Ghanaians

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, has called on the public to stop referring to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration as a New Patriotic Party government.

According to him, tagging the government with the name of a political party is unconstitutional.



He expounded that government is about the person who is elected to lead the State and it should be president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not the New Patriotic Party.



"In fact, should President Nana Akufo-Addo decide today to exit the New Patriotic Party, he will continue to be President because as much as he was elected on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, he is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. There's no NPP government .There has never been an NDC government. In our constitutional arrangement, it's not parties that form government but rather the person who has been elected," James Kwabena Bomfeh said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.

He also described Ghana's constitution as a constitution of hypocrisy.



To him, there are inconsistencies in the contitution.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh, he called for an overhaul of the 1992 constitution saying"the whole structure of the constitution and the politics we're doing under this fouth Republican dispensation, I want to conclude that the case for a constitutional overhaul is eminent and it's imperative".

