Politics

‘Stop giving us cooked figures’ – Ashanti NDC warns EC

The EC has registered over 4 million eligible Ghanaians so far

The Ashanti Regional Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana of manipulating voter registration figures in the region.

According to the party, the EC registered 7,869 applicants in the Offinso North Constituency but EC boss, Madam Jean Mensah published 26,886 as the number of persons who have been registered by the institution.



“In the Afigya Sekyere East Constituency, the EC registered 8,975 applicants, but again EC boss Madam Jean Mensah published 14,263.



“In the Juaben Constituency, the EC registered 5,802 applicants, but EC boss Madam Jean Mensah published 11,574. In the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, the EC registered 5,268 applicants, but EC boss Madam Jean Mensah again published 10,419,” the Ashanti Regional Communication Officer of the NDC Abass Nurudeen claimed during a press conference in Kumasi.



He further alleged that the EC boss, Madam Jean Mensah is taking calculated and well-designed attempts to pad figures in the Ashanti Region.



According to Abass Nurudeen, the leadership of NDC in Ashanti Region has drawn the attention of the EC to the development and “their district officers have confirmed our figures to be right.”

“The regional leadership of the EC has also admitted that the figures have indeed been padded, but as usual, they claim it was entered in error. We are by this medium giving the EC 48hours to publish the right figures for the 1st batch of the 1st phase of the exercise to safeguard the integrity of the new voters roll. We also serve notice that if the intention is to test our vigilance, then they are in for a marathon. We are monitoring them closely from all angles and range” Abass Nurudeen explained.



Abass Nurudeen also alleged that the EC is sabotaging registrants in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stronghold in the region.



“In the Asawase Constituency, Sepe Timpon with 13 registration centres had equipment successfully deployed and working without hitch as early as 7:30 am, however, registration centres at Bola – Bola, Aboabo, Madugu Palace among others that are known strongholds of the NDC had no BVR kits or as usual delayed access to activation codes for hours into the registration.



“We have however seen a press release from the EC assuring the public that, they would make up for the lost time, but we do not trust the EC would choose deserving registration centres with fairness. We have therefore taken the pain to compile a full list of all registration centres where these selective delays occurred and would submit same for the consideration of the EC during their mop-up exercise”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.