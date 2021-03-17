Stop 'insulting our intelligence' - Ablakwa to Badu Nkansah Publishers

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked publishers of the 'juju-loving' textbook to render a proper apology to the chiefs and people of the Volta Region.

The publisher of the textbooks, Badu Nkansah Limited has also apologized for their ''offensive description'' of Ewes in the publication saying “we sincerely regret this which won’t happen again”.



“Unfortunately, while undergoing the review, a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way into the market. We have seen certain snapshots on social media which has generated justified public uproar due to their offensive tone."



“Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologize for the slip. Our brand stands for national unity, and we currently employ workers who originate from all parts of the country,” the statement added.

“Once again, ours is a brand that values National unity. We apologize to all those affected and we apologize to all Ghanaians that such thing will never happen again,” a statement from the publisher read.



Mr. Ablakwa, speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the apology "has not gone down well...they have to do better. I've spoken to some of the chiefs in the Volta Region and they are not pleased. If you read their apology with all due respect; they seem to be making excuses...it's as if they are insulting our intelligence. Their apology becomes an apology of an apology..."