Stop it! Nana Addo has not formed government yet - Group yells at aspirants

Alhassan Sulemana Atakpo, Director of Operations for DAG

Source: Kudjoe Mensah, Contributor

The Dombo Advocacy Group (DAG), a group that set out to champion the ideals of the late S.D Dombo has prevailed on the National Executives Committee(NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call the various followers of the presidential aspirants to order or the party risk losing the 2024 presidential elections.

"We are in the first year of our second term mandate and the government has not been formed yet, but people are trying to undermine the mandate of the president using their flagbearer ambitions.



This, if care is not taken, will affect the fortunes of the party come 2024, the group averred.



According to DAG, people who are interested in running after His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exits his term should shelve their ambitions until the president do a second year in his second term mandate.



The group said anybody who will win the presidential candidate on the ticket of the party may have to campaign on the achievements of the exiting president, the group said.



Alhassan Sulemana Atakpo, Director of Operations for DAG issued this warning to the supporters of the presidential aspirants in an interview after news broke that some aspirants in the race to succeed the president have formed campaign teams at the time Nana Addo has not fully formed his government for his second term bid.

‘All aspirants at this time should relax and stop the unnecessary attacks on each other on social media, he said.



I am amazed at how the party has kept quiet for such unsavoury attacks should be going on in the name of campaigning for a flagbearer aspirant at the time the government has not been formed, he narrated.



He explained that when Nana Addo succeeds in his second term the party succeeds but if Nana Addo fails the party also fails.



‘This is the time for us to rebrand the party for 2024 because the main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) is not a walkover when it comes to electioneering in the country, he noted.



We all saw what the NDC did to us in December 2020 general elections and this is a lesson we must continue to look at going into the next elections, he maintained.

I blame the current leadership of the party for being so lux in the wake of these lurking dangers, he said.



As a group we expect the party to call the supporters of the Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Alan Kyerementeng to order to bring some sanity into the party going into the 2024 elections.



He said this cannot be happening at this crucial time where unity is paramount for the survival of the party.



If Nana Addo fails in his second term the NPP is doomed forever and no flagbearer can reverse this despite the calibre of the candidate who will emerge as the flagbearer for the party, he said.



He appealed to the leadership of the party to rise to the call and nib this in the bud before it comes to hurt the fortunes of the party come 2024 general elections.