Stop recycling NPP, NDC - Ayariga appeals to Ghanaians

Founder of APC, Hassan Ayariga

The leader and founder of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga has asked Ghanaians to stop voting for the two major political parties (NPP,NDC) in elections describing them as bad commodities for the growth of the nation.

“The day we stop recycling NPP and NDC, Ghana will move forward,” Ayariga told host Kwame Danso Acheampong on the Hot seat on Starr 103.5 Fm.



He added: “We should ask ourselves if we are okay with where we are as a country? Why do we allow the same people who have repeatedly failed us?"



Ayariga claims he is seeking to rule the nation just for one term, which he intimated is enough for him to turn around the fortunes of the nation.

According to Ayariga, if he could get the same spotlight in the media just as the two major political parties have had over the years, he will win every election he contests in the country.



The Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga will be acclaimed as the flagbearer of the party on Monday, August 24, at its National Delegates Congress in Accra.



The Party will also unveil its ticket for the 2020 elections with the announcement of its running mate at the Congress.

