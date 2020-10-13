Stop restricting protection to MPs, everyone Ghanaian needs protection - Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen

The Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boahen Nana Obiri, has said Ghanaians and parliamentarians should stop calling for extra protection since they are not the only ones who matter most in the country.

According to him, lawyers, doctors, and rural farmers also need protection and it is for this reason security in the country should be beefed up and should not be restricted to parliamentarians.



“Every Ghanaian needs security; it is not only parliamentarians. We should stop talking about parliamentarians getting extra security. The parliamentarian is a human being; the same as the medical doctor, lecturer, and lawyer. So why should we restrict ourselves as if it’s only the parliamentarian and judges that need extra security. What about the rural farmer? We all need security.” He said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



His comment falls on the back of the murder of Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

The late Ekow Quansah Hayford was killed in cold blood by suspected armed robbers was killed while returning from a campaign trip on Friday, October 9, 2020.



The Lawyer suggested in the interview with GhanaWeb that one of the ways security can be beefed up is for security agencies to install CCTV cameras in all public buildings in the country.



“We need to beef up the security of this country. Two years ago, I suggested that for every public building in the country including toll booth, filling stations, and church building must be installed with a CCTV camera. Up until now, I have not heard a single Member of Parliament talk about this idea. Let’s install CCTV cameras in every building and it will minimize insecurity.”