Stop selfish, greedy anti-Mahama campaign – Alhaji Sinare warns 'Agenda 2028' members

Alhaji Said Sinare, former National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned individuals within the NDC against prioritizing personal interests over the party's success.

He asserts that these individuals are prematurely focusing on the 2028 elections instead of concentrating on securing victory in the crucial 2024 elections, where the NDC aims to propel John Dramani Mahama to a second term.



Speaking to some party members, he emphasized that the 2024 elections should take precedence for the NDC and its members.



He alleged that some party members are pursuing their personal agendas for the 2028 elections without considering the impact on the NDC's immediate goal of winning the 2024 elections.



He then characterized such behavior as selfish and detrimental to the party's chances of returning to power.



"There is a serious task ahead of us in 2024, and I have always been saying that those who have the agenda for 2028, they better stop or otherwise we will shoot them in the foot... It doesn't make sense, Seek the political kingdom first for 2024 then the rest shall be added."



He added, “What is your problem, why are you thinking of 2028 ahead, that means you don't like John Dramani Mahama, that means you don't want the NDC to return to power, that means you are very selfish, greedy, and that is the fact.

"I say this, look, we know every single one of them and those who have that agenda, I am giving them a strong warning today that they must tow the line for 2024 so that we can have John Dramani Mahama become the next president coming 2025.



"You sit somewhere and somebody is thinking about 2028 and he is not even thinking of 2024, how are we going to win the 2024 elections.”



John Mahama Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election.



He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election but has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.







