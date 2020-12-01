Stop tagging us to a particular political party - Volta House of Chiefs warns

File photo of military men

The vice president of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Patamia Dzekley has emphasized that the House is apolitical, therefore urging politicians and the general public to desist from tagging them to a particular party.

He stressed that the House operates as an independent body devoid of any interferences.



His comment follows the House’s request to the government to withdraw the numerous security personnel deployed in the Volta Region ahead of the December 7 polls.



According to the Volta House of Chiefs, the security presence in the region may suppress votes as tension would be high.



Speaking to Citi News, Togbe Patamia Dzekley noted that their plea to the government to withdraw the security personnel from the region days ago hasn’t been attended to.

“The House of Chiefs are an independent body. They should stop profiling us as agents of a particular party. They have not actually addressed the request for the withdrawal of the security personnel. Let me make this issue clear to government and everybody that we do not belong to anybody in this country,” he stated.



In September 2020, security personnel were deployed to the Volta region to calm down situations in the wake of the Western Togoland Secessionist attack in the region.



Both chiefs and the opposition NDC called on the government to as a matter of urgency to withdraw the military from the region but their plea was not heard.