Stop taking credit for cashew development, you deceived farmers - Mosquito 'bites' Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has chided President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his failed promises to the people of Bono Region, particularly cashew farmers.

According to Asiedu Nketia, President Akufo-Addo knows nothing about cashew development saying he could hardly differentiate a cashew tree from that of mango.



He recalled a festival in the run-up to the 2016 election in Suma Ahenkro of the Jaman North District, then-candidate Akufo-Addo promised to raise the price of a bag of cashew when voted into office.



The NDC General Secretary while addressing communities in the Banda constituency of the Bono Region as part of his campaign tour, stated that President Akufo-Addo deceived Cashew farmers with his sweet promises just to win power.



“In 2016, a bag of cashew sold for GHC900 and Akufo-Addo promised a higher price when elected. Sadly, a bag of cashew will hardly sell for GH¢200 today. This is a total cheat. It is only an NDC government that cares about Cashew Development,” he said.

On the part of the NDC, Hon. Asiedu Nketiah said the next NDC government under President John Mahama will establish a Cashew Development Board in the league with COCOBOD to restore and determine cashew prices in the interest of farmers.



“Cashew Development Board will improve the wellbeing of Cashew farmers and it will bring money to the cashew farmers pocket under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.”



The NDC General Secretary has spent a considerable number of days touring his home region with his team which includes, NDC spokesperson on local governance, Mohammed Kwaku Doku, Fred Agbenyo, Deputy Director of International Relations and Brogya Genfi, former Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer.