Stop using chiefs to campaign for votes - NDC warns NPP

File Photo: Supporters at a rally

The National Democratic Congress has warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) against the ploy of using chiefs to campaign for the party in the North East region.

A press statement issued by the NDC in the region said: “It’s very disgusting but unsurprising how the NPP and her functionaries having lost it, now resort to the use of this sacred institution as a platform to solicit votes. We, therefore, serve notice that this wicked and simple strategy will only bastardize and defame the chieftaincy institution and further damage the peace we enjoy as a Kingdom.”



The NDC further warned that the so-called chiefs in affinity with the ruling NPP risk being treated “as mere NPP supporters in a collision course with the NDC."

The NDC accused the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Local Government Minister Hajia Alima Mahama of emboldening these chiefs through their alleged tacit support and sponsorship.



“We otherwise challenge the Vice President to condemn these activities of the NPP sponsored chiefs if he is clean and Innocent,” the NDC challenged the VEEP in its statement, adding “We all owe it a duty to the Kingdom, God and Country to jealously protect our heritage, the peace and stability of the Region before, during and after the 2020 general elections.”