Stop using soldiers to do the work of police - Kwesi Pratt cautions government

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Editor in Chief of the Insight newspaper

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has called on the current administration to stop using the Military to do the work of the Police Service.

Contributing to Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kwesi Pratt bemoaned some incidents that have occurred in the country involving the Military.



It could be recalled that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the borders of Ghana were closed.



The air, sea and land borders were all under shutdown until His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during one of his nation updates on COVID-19, announced the air borders to reopen.



However, the land and sea borders are currently under lock.



According to government, to enforce discipline and compliance with the border closure, it deployed soldiers to some Regions to guard the country's borders.

During the Electoral Commission's new voter registration exercise, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) leveled several allegations against the government saying they were using the soldiers to intimidate the people of Volta Region, where they have been stationed to guard the borders.



Kwesi Pratt, in his submissions, has cautioned the government against the misuse of the Military.



To him, it is apparent the soldiers have taken over the work of the Police and so called for such practice to end with immediate effect.



He advised that the Police should be allowed to do their work without any interference.



''Leave the soldiers to do their work and the Police to do their work. Under normal circumstances, external security, safeguarding the territorial integrity of Ghana is the work of the soldiers. It is when the issue is beyond control that we employ the services of the soldiers,” he advised.