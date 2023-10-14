Stop weighing members' contribution against each other - John Boadu to NPP

Former General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has diminished the seeming contest of who contributes what to the party or has been more resourceful to making it a success which has characterised campaign messages ahead of the party's presidential election on November 4, 2023.

Some aspirants of the party have been campaigning on the lines of how best they have financially supported the party while others also talk of their long-standing membership in the NPP which, to them, qualifies them to lead the party.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, John Boadu kicked against those messages, stressing every contribution by a member or supporter is of utmost importance.



He cautioned against the members pitching their contributions in an attempt to belittle the other's share to the party.



"Everybody's contribution should not be weighed against another. It could even be that it is someone's prayer that helped us to win and that is key...So, every person's contribution is important and it must be recognized by everybody. It shouldn't be like we are imposing ourselves on people because you think you are wise," he advised.



There are expectations for a showdown during New Patriotic Party's presidential election on November 4 with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh competing for the flagbearer position.

Prior to the election, there were predictions that it would be a two-horse race in that the battle was primarily between the Vice President and Kennedy Agyapong.



