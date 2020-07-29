Politics

Stop your politics of deceit and lies - Mame Yaa Aboagye tells Mahama

NPP Deputy Communications Director, Mame Yaa Aboagye

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye says former President John Mahama doesn’t deserve to be President of Ghana again.

According to her, John Mahama’s earnest quest for the Presidential seat means he does not take Ghanaian electorates serious.



Her comments comes as she tours the three Northern Region with the General Secretary of the party to monitor the ongoing nationwide registration exercise.



Mame Yaa speaking to a crose section of the media stated that, “He (John Mahama) had the best opportunity to create jobs during his regime but because of his incompetence, it turned to be corruption scandals such as SADA, GYEEDA, SUBA, NCA, the infamous bus branding, the Brazil World Cup, the STX housing deal, the Brazilian aircrafts, the Ford Expedition vehicle, the Armajaro saga. So what else is he going to introduce again that we have not done and doing?”



John Mahama's promises

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has promised to create over one million jobs for Ghanaians before the end of his tenure should he win the December 7, 2020.



“Our plans include an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme in the public and private sector; that will deliver a minimum of 250,000 jobs every year. A total of 1,000,000 jobs across the country by the end of my term in office in 2024. We will put Ghanaians to work to earn a decent living,” said John Mahama.



Mame Yaa Aboagye has cautioned the former President and NDC flagbearer to stop his politics of lies.



“We are ready to hear something different aside from already existing programs . . . politics of deceit and lies must not be entertained; let’s us raise the bar,” she said in response to John Mahama's promises.

