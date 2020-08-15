General News

Stranded Ghanaians abroad to be registered when borders reopen – EC hints

The EC will give special dispensation to Ghanaians who will return home by October

Every Ghanaians who by chance enter the country latest by the month of October 2020 would still be registered onto the voters’ register though the whole exercise has come to an end in communities, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has said.

President Akufo Addo closed Ghana’s borders as one of measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 some months ago.



“Our border, by air, land and sea, remains closed until further notice for human traffic. However, given that there are Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation is going to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana, where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols”, the President was quoted to have said.



But speaking on Kessben FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC),Dr . Serebour Quaicoe confirmed that all Ghanaians locked up in foreign countries will get the chance to be registered though the whole exercise has come to an end in the country.



“We have now till October to compile names of those locked up in other countries. If the ban on borders is lifted or in case any of them is able to get his way through the country, we will register them” Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said.



He also noted that, “after stranded Ghanaians who just came from Lebanon have successfully gone through the 14 days quarantine, we will register them upon their request”.

The EC argued that, by law the voter register can be closed 60 days to elections hence their decision to register Ghanaians outside who may wish to return home.



Since the closure of the borders, government has successfully evacuated its citizens who got stranded in foreign countries.



Recently the government began the evacuation of its nationals who were injured and left stranded in Lebanon following this month’s explosions at the Beirut port.



Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu said the government has already flown 500 people home. Another 1,500 Ghanaians remain in Lebanon expecting to be evacuated while the EC will continue to register them onto the voters’ register.

