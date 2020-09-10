General News

Strategy to face out double-track will be out before December - NDC

NDC has promised to scrap the double track system

A member of the NDC’s manifesto committee Prof. George K.T Oduro says the party is yet to conclude on the implementation strategy to face out the double-track system under the free SHS policy.

According to the former Pro-VC of the Cape Coast University, the party will unveil their roadmap to the implementation of their policy before the December polls.



The NDC at their manifesto launch in Accra Monday reiterated their intention to cancel the double-truck system immediately they win power. The party has always maintained the double-track is a hamper on quality of education.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, Professor Oduro said the NDC will ensure that the system is replaced with a more efficient approach if they win power.

“There are many abandoned and uncompleted projects on campuses and with that, we agreed that as a matter of priority, when power is handed to the NDC, we have to deal with that. What we are looking at is completing infrastructure to meet the numbers because the double-track system has had a toll on quality. The implementation strategy is still be discussed and so by December we tell Ghanaians how it is going to be,” he said.



On teacher licensure examination, he stressed: “Before 2017, once you graduate from teacher training, you’ve automatic employment. But now, that has been relaxed for some reason so now when you come out, you’re not guaranteed automatic employment. We are not saying we are abolishing teacher licenses, it is the examination as it is now that we are abolishing. The certification should be pedagogical evidence. The way it is done now, we must review it”.

