Street lights fixed in Chorkor 4 months to elections

With four months to the December 7 General Elections, street lights in the Ablekuma South Constituency, notably Chorkor, have been restored.

Parts of the constituency have been without street lights for the past three years after the 2016 elections.



GhanaWeb gathered the lights were fixed on Monday.



It is believed that the Member of Parliament of the constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije funded the street lights project.



With sanitation being the biggest challenge in the constituency, the former Accra Mayor has not been successful in thwarting the situation since he became the MP of the area.

Ahead of the December polls, the area has witnessed a number of projects with the NPP-led government's 1-House-1-Toilet leading in an attempt to end open defecation.



Government has also promised to distribute free outboard motors to the fisherfolks.



However, the burden of the youth in the area has been unemployment, leading most young men to engage in social vices.



